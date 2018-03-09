Cardi B Screams Retro Glamour on 'New York Times Magazine' Cover -- Pic!

Cardi B is going from "Bodak Yellow" to Kodak and yellow (feathers)!

The "Finesse (Remix)" rapper covers the New York Times Magazine's March 2018 issue, called "25 Songs That Tell Us Where Music Is Going." Leading the feature, of course, is Cardi's chart-topping breakout single from last year, "Bodak Yellow," which writer Jamie Lauren Keiles dubs, "an unapologetic anthem for women in a year otherwise defined by pandering and setbacks."

Never one to shy away from bold looks, Cardi looks positively retro glam on the cover, evoking a nostalgia that's kind of hard to place while rocking a flowing rose-colored gown that blends into the background with feathers flying all around her. Check out the cover below.

Ryan McGinley for The New York Times

In January, Cardi talked to ET ahead of the GRAMMYs about her upcoming nuptials to Migos rapper Offset, noting that she is inspired by "gypsy weddings."

"It's gotta be overdone," she said, adding that she'll need more than one dress. "I need, like, a dress that's, like, big. And then, like, you know, like, a dress that I could do a split on 'cause you never know! I get a little crazy sometimes."

