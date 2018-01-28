Cardi B, Self-Proclaimed VP of the Beyhive, Is ‘Confident but Nervous’ Ahead of GRAMMYs (Exclusive)

Cardi B is a huge Beyonce fan.

“I'm the Vice President of the Beyhive,” she proclaimed to ET's Keltie Knight at Clive Davis’ annual pre-GRAMMY gala at the Sheraton Times Square in New York City, before explaining JAY-Z’s impact on music.

“To me, as a New Yorker, [it] is like, ‘Wow, this guy have walked the same streets that I have walked, lived in the same buildings that I lived in, went through the same struggles that I have been through.’ And it's just like, ‘If he can make it, sh*t, I can too.’”

JAY-Z is up for 8 GRAMMYs, including Album, Song and Record of the Year and Beyonce is up for one, for Rap/Sung Collaboration with her husband. Meanwhile, Cardi B is up for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for her breakout song, “Bodak Yellow.”

The rapper, who is set to perform alongside Bruno Mars during Sunday’s telecast, admitted that she’s starting to feel nervous.

“I am pretty nervous. I'm confidant that I'm pretty nervous,” she said, adding that Mars is “a very strict” performer. “We rehearse, rehearse, rehearse [and] practice, practice, practice. But I’m confident but I’m still nervous.”

The two are expected to perform a remix of “Finesse,” from Mars’ 24K Magic, which is up for Album of the Year.

The rapper, who recently got engaged to Offset, also teased her plans for their upcoming nuptials, saying she's inspired by "gypsy weddings."

"It's gotta be overdone," she said, adding that she'll need more than one dress. "I need, like, a dress that's, like, big. And then, like, you know, like, a dress that I could do a split on cause you never know! I get a little crazy sometimes."

Cardi B could also make history at the GRAMMYs, if she takes home either of her categories, becoming the first female performer to do so.

"What I'm most excited to see on the GRAMMYs Sunday is just, like, me, hopefully winning an award," Cardi B said when interviewed at Warner Music Group's pre-GRAMMYs party with V magazine. "Like, what else? That's all I think about, to be honest. I don't think about nobody else, but me."

The 60th annual GRAMMY Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel will air live from Madison Square Garden starting at 7:30 p.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. PT on ABC.

