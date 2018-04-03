Cardi B to Co-Host ‘The Tonight Show' With Jimmy Fallon

Cardi B’s got a brand new gig, okurrrrr!

The “Bartier Cardi” rapper is returning to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as the show’s first ever co-host on Monday.

Cardi will sit down with Fallon to chat all about her upcoming album, Invasion of Privacy. She’ll also perform during the show and help interview guests alongside Fallon.

The rapper had both Fallon and the audience dying of laughter during her last appearance on the late-night show on Dec. 20. She first appeared on the show to perform “No Limit” with G-Eazy in September.

With her debut album about to drop, and a tour with Bruno Mars approaching, Cardi B is living her best life. The rapper recently took to Twitter to slam those who tried to discredit her success.

"I will never let nobody discredit me, before I sign to Atlantic I put 2 mixtapes out and I was pushing FOREVA by myself," she wrote. "I went to Renaissance HS for musical theater. I been love music .After high school i Stopped wanna know why ?cause music DONT PAY YOUR F**KING BILLS A JOB DOES."

See more on Cardi in the video below.

