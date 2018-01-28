Cardi B's Best GRAMMYs Moments: Performing With Bruno Mars, Meeting JAY-Z and a Letter From Bono

Cardi B may have lost both of her GRAMMY categories to Kendrick Lamar -- had she won, she would have made history as the first female to win Best Rap Song or Best Rap Performance -- but that didn't stop her from absolutely slaying the night.

Like when she turned out the red carpet with her sister, Hennessy Carolina:

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

Cardi shared photos from the red carpet on Instagram and captioned one, "LOOKING LIKE OUR MOM"

LOOKING LIKE OUR MOM😏 A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Jan 28, 2018 at 5:10pm PST

Grammys A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Jan 28, 2018 at 3:49pm PST

That's an Ashi Studio dress with Messina jewelry and, of course, Loubs. During a pre-show interview, Cardi was asked how she was taking in her first GRAMMYs and replied, "I'm feeling good. I'm feeling nervous, overwhelmed, everything. I feel it all. ooOOoo! Butterflies in my stomach and vagina!"

She later revealed on Instagram that Bono wrote her a letter and her reaction was peak Cardi:

"Oh my god, I got a f**king note from Bono. From Bono! He's got the biggest dick in Ireland…He knows me! He f**king knows me, b***h! I can't believe it...Nobody talk to me now. And our names start with a B."

Inside the show, she was seated with Migos, including fiancé Offset:

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

That's one hell of a date night.

She also posed for pictures with JAY-Z, because Cardi is rap elite now.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

And looked flawless with Janelle Monáe:

Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

We can all agree that it was absolutely wild hearing Katie Holmes introduce Cardi's performance with Bruno Mars, right? The performance itself, their remix of "Finesse," was a smash, perfectly recreating the '90s vibe of the music video, now with bonus zooming in on Cardi's self-proclaimed "fat a**." Amid the evening's many, many ballads, this was the number that got the audience hyped, especially when Cardi returned to the stage and added a few bars from "Bartier Cardi."

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

Before the telecast began, Cardi was all anyone could talk about on the red carpet, with Khalid, Rita Ora and Thomas Rett among the countless attendees who gushed to ET about how excited they were to see her perform. It's safe to say they did not go home disappointed. For all your re-watching pleasure:

Judging from the backstage photos taken after their performance, it seems Cardi thought the number went well too:

Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

All that alone is enough to declare her the undisputed winner of the 2018 GRAMMYs -- but she's also responsible for one of the most unexpected and sure-to-be-viral moments of the show: Appearing in a skit "auditioning" to read the audiobook for the Trump tell-all, Fire and Fury.

In a bit that also included Cher and Hillary frickin' Clinton, Cardi B was the best. "If Trump was not having his 6:30 dinner with Steve Bannon, then more to his liking he was in bed by that time with a cheeseburger. Okuuuur," she cooed, before voicing what we were all thinking: "Why am I even reading this sh*t? I can't believe this. I can't believe that he really-- This is how he lives his life?"

All hail, Cardi B! Let's nominate "Bodak Yellow" every year.

