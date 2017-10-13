Carey Hart Gushes Over 'Bad A**' Wife Pink: 'She Can Do It All'
Pink's got a huge fan in her husband, Carey Hart.
The former motocross pro took to Instagram on Friday to praise his wife as she dropped her new album, Beautiful Trauma.
"Congrats to my bad a** wife @pink !!!!! She can do it all. Bad a** biker woman, amazing mother, best friend, and platinum selling artists!" Hart wrote alongside a pic of Pink on a motorcycle. "Congrats on the amazing album release today, and I can’t wait to see you kick a** on Saturday Night Live tomorrow! Love you baby."
Pink opened up about her relationship with Hart in an interview with The Guardian on Friday.
“There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant …he’s like a rock. He’s a good man. He’s a good dad. He’s just the kind of dad I thought he’d be and then some," the mother of two said. "And then I’ll look at him and go: I’ve never liked you. There’s nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don’t like any of the s**t you like. I don’t ever wanna see you again."
"Then you’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year," she noted. "Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me?”
"Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it’s good again," added Pink, who returns to Saturday Night Live this weekend.
