Carey Hart Gushes Over 'Bad A**' Wife Pink: 'She Can Do It All'

Pink opened up about her relationship with Hart in an interview with The Guardian on Friday.

“There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant …he’s like a rock. He’s a good man. He’s a good dad. He’s just the kind of dad I thought he’d be and then some," the mother of two said. "And then I’ll look at him and go: I’ve never liked you. There’s nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don’t like any of the s**t you like. I don’t ever wanna see you again."

"Then you’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year," she noted. "Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me?”

"Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it’s good again," ​added​ Pink, who returns to Saturday Night Live this weekend.​