Carey Mulligan Admits She 'Didn't Love' Her Performance in 'The Great Gatsby'

“I didn’t love my work in Gatsby,” Mulligan confesses. “I’m not sure if I slight kind of lost my way because I was intimidated by the scale of it."

She adds, "I think I might have been overawed by my experience and intimidated by the level of performances around me.”

Regardless of Mulligan's review of her work, the Baz Luhrmann film -- which starred Leonardo DiCaprio as Jay Gatsby -- was a hit at the box office, grossing an estimated $351 million worldwide.