Carey Mulligan Admits She 'Didn't Love' Her Performance in 'The Great Gatsby'
Carey Mulligan is her own biggest critic.
The 32-year-old actress admits in an interview with Variety that her 2013 performance of Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby wasn't to her liking.
“I didn’t love my work in Gatsby,” Mulligan confesses. “I’m not sure if I slight kind of lost my way because I was intimidated by the scale of it."
She adds, "I think I might have been overawed by my experience and intimidated by the level of performances around me.”
Regardless of Mulligan's review of her work, the Baz Luhrmann film -- which starred Leonardo DiCaprio as Jay Gatsby -- was a hit at the box office, grossing an estimated $351 million worldwide.
When ET spoke exclusively with Mulligan just prior to the release of The Great Gatsby, she talked about the grandeur of the movie, jewelry and all.
"I've never worked on a film like this, and the sets were enormous," she noted. "At the end of the day, I felt a sense of relief to know I hadn't lost them [jewelry]. I wear pears around my wrist and I broke them once and they went everywhere. I've never seen a group of people react so fast. It was like 15 people fell to the floor because they were all real pearls. I thought I was going to get fired, but I survived."