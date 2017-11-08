Carey Mulligan Admits She Has Failed Her Driving Test in England Five Times

Carey Mulligan had to take a mulligan on her own driving test. . .five times! And she still hasn’t passed!

The Great Gatsby starlet shared her tragic story on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. Despite a “great desire” to drive, she doesn’t because she has failed her UK driving test a whopping five times.

“Wait, five times?! What can’t you do?” Kimmel asked.

“I’m an excellent driver!” Mulligan responded.

“No, no. I don’t think you are,” joked Kimmel.

Mulligan easily passed the U.S. driving test, which she labeled “a piece of cake," but unfortunately that license doesn’t allow her to drive back in England.