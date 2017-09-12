Carey Mulligan Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Marcus Mumford
Carey Mulligan has welcomed another baby!
The Drive star gave birth to her second child with Marcus Mumford, Mulligan revealed at a cast dinner for her upcoming film, Mudbound, at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday night.
"It’s good, thank you!" the 32-year-old actress told People when asked about becoming a mother of two.
Mulligan and her Mumford & Sons rocker husband wed in 2012, and welcomed their daughter, Evelyn, in September 2015.
Congrats to the happy couple!
