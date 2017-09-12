News

Carey Mulligan Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Marcus Mumford

By Alex Ungerman‍
Photo: Michael Hurcomb/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Carey Mulligan has welcomed another baby!

The Drive star gave birth to her second child with Marcus Mumford, Mulligan revealed at a cast dinner for her upcoming film, Mudbound, at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday night.

 

Carey Mulligan TIFF Mudbound
Photo: Michael Hurcomb/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

"It’s good, thank you!" the 32-year-old actress told People when asked about becoming a mother of two.

Mulligan and her Mumford & Sons rocker husband wed in 2012, and welcomed their daughter, Evelyn, in September 2015.

Congrats to the happy couple!

