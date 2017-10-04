Carly Rae Jepsen Officiated Her BFF's Wedding!--See the Pic!
Cheers to the happy couple, and their helpful best friend!
Carly Rae Jepsen shared a beautiful photo of herself officiating the wedding ceremony for her pal Alex Jillian.
"That time I got to marry my two best friends. It was a good day. Yas!!! ❤️" Jepsen wrote on Twitter.
Jillian shared the picture on her Instagram, thanking her BFF for her services as officiant. "@Carlyraejepsen gave us the most beautiful ceremony, it could not have been more perfect ❤️," she shared.
Jepsen also joined in the celebration after the ceremony, with the bride declaring on Instagram, "I had the best bridesmaids a girl could ask for ❤️."
EXCLUSIVE: Carly Rae Jepsen Takes ET Behind the Scenes of Her New 'Cut to the Feeling' Music Video
Earlier this year, ET caught up with the 31-year-old on the set of her music video for "Cut To The Feeling", where she dished about her own love life after she was spotted wearing a ring on that certain finger.
"I always forget that that's what that finger means," she said, and then joked about the size of the ring.
"I mean if this is what my husband got me, we're gonna have to go back and get a new one."
RELATED: Carly Rae Jepsen Dishes on Katy Perry Tour, Says the Wait Will Be 'Worth It'
So, is she off the market at all? "I'm not engaged. Not even a boyfriend, meh," she said with a laugh.
But she's definitely looking. "I'll know when I see it," she added.
For more on the singer, watch the video below!