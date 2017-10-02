Carole King, Cyndi Lauper, Rob Thomas & More Stars React as Tom Petty Reportedly Clings to Life in Hospital

Celebrities took to social media on Monday to express their heartache following reports that iconic rocker Tom Petty had suffered cardiac arrest.

The 66-year-old singer was rushed to hospital after being found unconscious at his Malibu home on Sunday. On Monday, reports surfaced that he had died, however those were later retracted and TMZnow claims that the musician is still clinging to his life, but is not expected to make it through the day.

“Oh man Tom Petty is gone,” singer Cyndi Lauper tweeted following initial reports of Petty’s death. “He was really great. He will be missed. Thoughts and prayers go to his family right now. RIP.”