Carole King, Cyndi Lauper, Rob Thomas & More Stars React as Tom Petty Reportedly Clings to Life in Hospital
Celebrities took to social media on Monday to express their heartache following reports that iconic rocker Tom Petty had suffered cardiac arrest.
The 66-year-old singer was rushed to hospital after being found unconscious at his Malibu home on Sunday. On Monday, reports surfaced that he had died, however those were later retracted and TMZnow claims that the musician is still clinging to his life, but is not expected to make it through the day.
“Oh man Tom Petty is gone,” singer Cyndi Lauper tweeted following initial reports of Petty’s death. “He was really great. He will be missed. Thoughts and prayers go to his family right now. RIP.”
Carole King shared her condolences for the singer’s family, friends and fans, adding “of which I am one,” while actress and musician, Juliette Lewis, shared a video from the legend’s final concert at Hollywood Bowl in California on Sept. 25.
“THANK YOU SO VERY MUCH,” Lewis captioned the video of Petty performing his 1989 hit “Free Fallin’.” “#TomPetty honored to have shared your very last show on this earth. #freefalling #RIPTomPetty.”
Motley Crue rocker Nikki Sixx declared Petty “one of the greatest songwriters of our generation,” while Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman recalled Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers being his first concert.
Ryan Adams saluted the “Heartbreaker” singer for “a lifetime of inspiration and love,” and credited Petty for changing “the world for the better.”
“Thank you for giving so much, a lifetime of inspiration and love,” Adams posted on Twitter. “Your music has changed this world for the better.”
Meanwhile, Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas was left speechless by the reports. “There are no words that could describe what this man has meant to me, my band, and my family. None,” Thomas tweeted.
Musician Richard Marx described Monday as a “bad news pile-on day,” referring to Petty’s hospitalization occurring in the wake of Sunday’s deadly mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Kid Rock also shared his sadness as the double dose of bad news.
“Just when I thought today could not get any worse… R.I.P. Tom Petty,” he tweeted. “Thank you for your beautiful music and inspiration.”
See more celebrity tributes below.
