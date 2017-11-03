Caroline Wozniacki Engaged to NBA Player David Lee -- See the Ring!
David Lee put a ring on it!
While vacationing in Bora Bora, the NBA player proposed to his tennis star girlfriend Caroline Wozniacki. On Friday, she tweeted out the first peek at her huge, sparkling new accessory.
“Happiest day of my life yesterday saying yes to my soulmate,” Wozniacki wrote.
Not to be outshined by the ring, Lee followed up with an Instagram post of his own featuring a beautiful picture of the couple and the text, “She said YES! SO thrilled to be engaged to my soulmate!”
The couple made their relationship public about eight months ago.
This is the second engagement for Wozniacki. In 2014, she was set to wed golfer Rory Mcllroy, but in a stunning move, he called off the engagement shortly after they sent out the wedding invitations. Wozniacki has clearly bounced back, finally finding her “soulmate” in Lee.