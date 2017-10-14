Carrie Ann Inaba Tears Up Talking About Adoption Hopes: 'I Want So Badly to Have a Child'

Carrie Ann Inaba is opening up about her desire to have children.

The Dancing With the Stars judge got emotional on Friday's episode of The Talk, where she revealed that she hopes to adopt in the future.

"I've always wanted to adopt since I was very young," Inaba revealed. "I think about it, but I’m so frightened of it, because if you’re single, you know, can you do it? That’s my own fear for myself."

"It's such an interesting concept, I want so badly to have a child," she confessed, tearing up. "Oh, not gonna cry!"