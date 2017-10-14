Carrie Ann Inaba Tears Up Talking About Adoption Hopes: 'I Want So Badly to Have a Child'
Carrie Ann Inaba is opening up about her desire to have children.
The Dancing With the Stars judge got emotional on Friday's episode of The Talk, where she revealed that she hopes to adopt in the future.
"I've always wanted to adopt since I was very young," Inaba revealed. "I think about it, but I’m so frightened of it, because if you’re single, you know, can you do it? That’s my own fear for myself."
"It's such an interesting concept, I want so badly to have a child," she confessed, tearing up. "Oh, not gonna cry!"
Mario Lopez, who also joined Talk co-hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sara Gilbert and Sheryl Underwood on the program, assured Inaba that she'll know what to do when the time comes.
"It's a scary thing even for biological kids, because there's no blueprint. There's no guideline on how to raise them," he shared. "You just gotta come from a place of love."
"I would like to adopt a child a little bit older than 2, because I'm afraid of the head-wobbly phase," Inaba revealed, as Gilbert praised her passion for adoption.
"Carrie Ann, I want to say if it’s that important to you and you're that emotional, you’d be an amazing mother and you should do it!" she insisted.
Earlier in the episode, Inaba revealed that she was also planning to have a hysterectomy to remove "some fibroids" and prevent possible cancer. The 49-year-old TV personality shared that she had discussed several medical options with her doctor, such as removing her ovaries and Fallopian tubes. "'There are different ways of looking at it; it’s really good to just make sure you have a great relationship with your doctor," she said.
