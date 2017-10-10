Carrie Fisher's Dog Watches New Trailer for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': 'Gary Misses His Mom'

Fisher and Gary had been inseparable throughout the last several years, as the actress adopted the French bulldog to help her handle her bipolar disorder. In recent years, Gary became almost as famous as his mom, accompanying her to press events and on red carpets.

"My mother says Gary is a hooligan. Gary is like my heart," Fisher told The Herald-Tribune in 2013. "Gary is very devoted to me and that calms me down. He's anxious when he’s away from me."

Fisher went into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles last December. Gary was by her side throughout the incident, and stayed with her in the hospital, where she died on Dec. 27. After her death, Gary was adopted by Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd.

