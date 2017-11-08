Carrie Underwood Breaks Down During Emotional Musical Tribute to Las Vegas Shooting Victims
Carrie Underwood gave a heartbreaking performance dedicated to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting on Wednesday night.
"This has been a year marked by tragedy impacting countless lives including so many in our country music family," the singer expressed during the 2017 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. "So, tonight we're gonna do what families do: come together, pray together and cry together, too."
Underwood beautifully sang a gorgeous rendition of "Softly and Tenderly," and got choked up when the photos of the 58 people who lost their lives during the Route 91 Harvest Festival appeared on screen.
The tribute was also dedicated to those affected by the recent natural disasters in Texas, Florida, Mexico and Puerto Rico.
Underwood's heartbreaking performance came after the show's opening tributes, which featured Eric Church performing "Amazing Grace," followed by a stage full of country stars, including Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire and more, joining Darius Rucker on the Hootie & the Blowfish hit "Hold My Hand."
See how other country singers have paid tribute to the Las Vegas victims in the video below.