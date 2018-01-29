Carrie Underwood Gets Pulled Over for Speeding -- and Her Reaction Is Priceless

Carrie Underwood does not live life in the fast lane -- at least not when she's driving.

On Monday, the country crooner shared with her Twitter followers that for the first time in her life, she was pulled over by law enforcement for not abiding by the speed limit.

"Well, it happened today. After 18 years, I can no longer say I’ve never been pulled over for speeding," she wrote. "I feel so ashamed!"

Admitting that she got emotional after being pulled over, Underwood added, "I may or may not have cried in my car after the cop let me go. #RuleFollower #GrannyDriver #ImSorry"

The 34-year-old singer has always been pretty candid with her fans when it comes to her personal life. In November, Underwood revealed that she had broken her wrist after taking a fall on the front steps of her home, and later shared that she sustained additional injuries to her face from the incident.

"In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well," she said in a post to her fan club members earlier this month. "I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [my husband] Mike [Fisher] that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in."

Underwood added that she was healing but "not quite looking the same."

Here's more on the American Idol alum's recent injuries:

