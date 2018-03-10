Carrie Underwood Gets Silly and Sweet Birthday Post From Husband Mike Fisher

Happy birthday, Carrie Underwood!

The country singer turned 35 on Saturday and received a sweet birthday message from her husband, Mike Fisher, on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to an incredible wife and an amazing mom with killer hair! :)," Fisher wrote alongside a pic of his wife rocking some big hair. "All kidding aside you’re a blessing to Izzy and I every day! Love you @carrieunderwood."

Underwood replied to her hubbies' post, writing, "You just can't let some things go, can ya'? Hey, you marry a girl from the South, you get a lifetime subscription to Elnett… mmmkay?"

Instagram

The "Church Bells" singer has been out of the spotlight ever since she suffered a scary fall down some steps at her home in Nashville, Tennessee, in November. During the accident, Underwood broke her wrist and needed 40 to 50 stitches on her face.

Last month, she shared a selfie on Instagram, yet only half of her face was visible.

For more on her accident, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Carrie Underwood Shares New Selfie After Scary Fall

Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Assures Fans They Are Better Than Ever Amid Rocky Marriage Rumors

Carrie Underwood Gets Pulled Over for Speeding -- and Her Reaction Is Priceless