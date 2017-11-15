Carrie Underwood Gives Health Update After Broken Wrist, Reveals She Underwent Surgery

On Sunday, Underwood's rep told ET that the singer fell on some steps outside of her home in Nashville, and was taken to the hospital to be treated. Aside from a broken wrist, she also had cuts and abrasions from the accident.

The "Before He Cheats" singer thanked her husband, hockey pro Mike Fisher, for taking care of her, after he travelled overnight to be by her side.

"Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody… I'll be alright… might just take some time," she tweeted on Sunday morning. "Glad I've got the best hubby in the world to take care of me."