Carrie Underwood Honors All the Champions Including Her Husband in New Music Video With Ludacris

Carrie Underwood's song, "The Champion," featuring Ludacris, might be the most motivational song of the year.

On Friday, the 34-year-old country crooner released the music video for her inspiring anthem, and it just so happens to include shots of her husband, Mike Fisher, playing hockey with the Nashville Predators and her early days on American Idol.

It also calls attention to the #MeToo campaign, and features footage of surfer Bethany Hamilton, who Underwood portrayed in the 2011 movie Soul Surfer.

As for Ludacris, the 40-year-old rapper is first introduced while walking down the stairs, surrounded by his accolades, and delivers a passionate acrostic for the word champion.

Serena Williams, along with a slew of Olympians and athletes, is also among those showcased in the music video.

Underwood filmed "Champion" last summer, and has still yet to make an official public appearance since she suffered a fall on the front steps of her house in November that required more than 40 stitches to her face.

The singer revealed in a note to her fan club members that she's "not quite looking the same."

Here's more on Underwood's "freak random accident":

RELATED CONTENT:

Carrie Underwood Shares New Selfie After Scary Fall

Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Assures Fans They Are Better Than Ever Amid Rocky Marriage Rumors

How Carrie Underwood's 'The Champion' Became 2018's Sports Soundtrack

Related Gallery