Carrie Underwood Hospitalized After Breaking a Wrist, Suffers Multiple Injuries
After suffering "multiple injuries" including a broken wrist, Carrie Underwood is on the road to recovery.
The 34-year-old country singer fell down on Friday -- just days after hosting the CMA Awards -- while walking outside her house in Nashville, ET has learned.
"On Friday night, Carrie Underwood took a hard fall on some steps outside her home," Underwood's rep states. "While there were no life-threatening injuries, she was taken to the hospital to be treated. She sustained multiple injuries including a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions from the fall."
The rep continued, adding that Underwood's husband of seven years, Mike Fisher, travelled overnight to be at her side. "Her husband was able to make it back into town that night to be with her and she was released from the hospital. Her recovery will take some time and she appreciates all prayers and well wishes."
The GRAMMY winner thanked her fans on Twitter for their well wishes on Sunday morning, also expressing gratitude for her husband.
"Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody… I'll be alright… might just take some time," she wrote. "Glad I've got the best hubby in the world to take care of me."
The American Idol alum was scheduled to perform Sunday night at the Country Rising Festival alongside artists such as Jason Aldean and Sam Hunt, but will be unable to make an appearance due to her injuries.
We wish the country star a speedy recovery!