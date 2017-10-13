Carrie Underwood Shares Cute Instagram of Son Isaiah Enthralled by a Turtle
Carrie Underwood shared a cute Instagram of her son Isaiah, 2, being fascinated by a turtle.
RELATED: Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Family Pics of Superhero-Themed Pajama Party
While Isaiah may share the charming good looks as his mom, he obviously doesn’t have the same fears.
“Fun fact: the only animal I do NOT like is a turtle," Underwood revealed in the caption. "I’m fine with snakes and spiders and anything else that most people find scary, but turtles are NOT OK. (That said I’ll still pull my car over to help one cross the road…even though I don’t like it). I’m glad my son doesn’t share my feelings #Turtlesareweird #Walkfaster #pleasedontbiteme."
If this is a sign that Isaiah is going to be the adventurous type, then Carrie might have her hands full. At least,if she finds a turtle in the house she has someone to take it out.
ET’s Sophie Schillaci sat down with Carrie earlier this year, where the country superstar opened up about her familyand whether or not she'llhave more kids. Watch the exclusive interview below to find out!