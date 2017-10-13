Carrie Underwood Shares Cute Instagram of Son Isaiah Enthralled by a Turtle

“Fun fact: the only animal I do NOT like is a turtle," Underwood revealed in the caption. "I’m fine with snakes and spiders and anything else that most people find scary, but turtles are NOT OK. (That said I’ll still pull my car over to help one cross the road…even though I don’t like it). I’m glad my son doesn’t share my feelings #Turtlesareweird #Walkfaster #pleasedontbiteme​."​