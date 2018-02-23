Carrie Underwood Shares New Selfie After Scary Fall

Carrie Underwood is feeling a little more like herself.

The 34-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to share a new selfie, three months after suffering a scary fall down some steps at her home in Nashville, Tennessee. Underwood broke her wrist during the accident, and needed 40 to 50 stitches on her face.

Only half of Underwood's face is visible in the new photo she posted on Friday, as she covers her mouth with a huge red cross. Her husband, Mike Fisher, shows off a red cross on his hand behind her. "Together, we’re in it to end it! Help us shine a light on modern day slavery. @enditmovement #enditmovement," she captioned the pic.

Fans were quick to comment on the shot, offering the singer words of encouragement. "You're beautiful," one follower wrote, while another added, "Carrie you are gorgeous and you will always be gorgeous scar or no scar."

While it's not Underwood's first selfie since the accident, it's the first she's posted since she opened up about the severity of her injuries.

In a New Year's message to her fans, Underwood revealed that she's "not quite looking the same," after her fall. “I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful," she wrote. "I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way."

"I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way," she added. "And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different."

