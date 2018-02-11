Carrie Underwood Shares Sweet Workout Pics With Her Son After Scary Fall

Carrie Underwood made her workout an adorable family affair on Saturday.

The country music singer was joined by her husband, Mike Fisher, and her 2-year-old son Isaiah for a few squats and pushups, led by celebrity trainer Erin Oprea.

"My boys make work outs fun (and a bit less productive, but that’s ok)," the 34-year-old wrote on Instagram, tagging her trainer as well as her own line of fitness apparel, Calia by Carrie Underwood.

The "Blown Away" singer has been laying low since suffering a scary fall down the front steps of her home in Nashville, Tennessee, in December. Underwood, who broke her wrist and had stitches on her face as a result, has spent weeks recovery, but is now "good to go."

"Last check up on the old wrist this morning!!" she captioned a photo of her X-ray in January. "Thanks, Dr. Wurth and my PT angel, Renee, a.k.a. 'Bulldog' for fixing me up!!! I'm good to go!"

The country music superstar was in good hands with her medical team, as well as Fisher, who recently announced he would be coming out of retirement to play hockey for the Nashville Predators.

"Carrie asked me every day what I was going to do, and she was excited for me to come back," Fisher, 37, said during a press conference. "I had the blessing of the family, so felt good about that."

