Carrie Underwood Shares Wrist X-Ray, Reveals She's 'Good to Go' Following Scary Fall
Carrie Underwood is a real-life "champion!"
The 34-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday, sharing a pic of her latest wrist X-ray. It's been two months since her scary fall down the front steps of her home in Nashville, Tennessee, but it looks like she's recovering just fine.
"Last check up on the old wrist this morning!!" she captioned it. "Thanks, Dr. Wurth and my PT angel, Renee, a.k.a. 'Bulldog' for fixing me up!!! 😉 I'm good to go!"
ET chatted with an MRI/X-ray technologist on Friday, who gave us details on what that piece in the X-ray is for. The medical expert tells us the surgeon put in titanium to fix the blond beauty's fracture. The piece is flat and has screws in it -- you can keep it in forever, or eventually have it removed, it's just a matter of preference. The medical expert also explains that this time of injury typically requires eight weeks or more of physical therapy.
Underwood revealed on New Year's Day that she had broken her wrist and injured her face, which required her to get more than 40 stitches. She told fans that she may look "different" following the incident.
Although she hasn't personally posted a full photo of herself since the fall, a photo of Underwood surfaced earlier this month from Below Deck alum Adrienne Gang's Twitter account. She posted the snap after meeting the country star at a gym.
