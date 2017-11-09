Carrie Underwood Slays the CMA Awards in 11 Stunning Outfits -- See All the Looks!

We think it's safe to say that the 51st Annual CMA Awards were also Carrie Underwood's personal fashion show!



The 34-year-old country star hosted the awards show for the 10th time at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, rocking not one, not two, but 11 head-turning looks throughout the night.



From glitzy and glam to bright and beautiful, ET's breaking down all of her stunning ensembles.