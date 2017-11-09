Carrie Underwood Slays the CMA Awards in 11 Stunning Outfits -- See All the Looks!
We think it's safe to say that the 51st Annual CMA Awards were also Carrie Underwood's personal fashion show!
The 34-year-old country star hosted the awards show for the 10th time at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, rocking not one, not two, but 11 head-turning looks throughout the night.
From glitzy and glam to bright and beautiful, ET's breaking down all of her stunning ensembles.
Underwood kicked off the night by turning heads on the red carpet in a gorgeous cobalt blue dress by Fouad Sarkis, accessorizing with Giuseppe Zanotti heels, Butani earrings and massive statement rings by Anabela Chan and Hearts on Fire.
Brad Paisley looked dapper in his sparkly garnet tuxedo jacket and white hat, but Underwood still managed to steal the spotlight! For her second look, the Muskogee, Oklahoma, native donned a sparkly red cape dress with earrings by Leticia Linton and a ring by Graziela Gems.
Legs for days! For another look, the blonde beauty highlighted her fit figure in a patterned mini dress and sheer black stilettos.
Underwood later changed into a baby blue party dress, which featured sheer sleeves with sequin embellishments.
One of her glitziest numbers of the night was a shimmery gold floor-length dress that featured an open back. Stunning!
Pretty in pink! The "Smoke Break" singer brightened up the stage by pairing her neon pink Stello dress with turquoise cut-out earrings and bright blue heels.
At one point in the show, Underwood wowed in a white Alexandrine ball gown with floral appliqués while honoring the victims of the Las Vegas shootings during an emotional performance.
She donned a black-and-white ball gown during another onstage appearance, keeping her blond locks down and perfectly curled.
Underwood opted for another sheer look later in the show -- a black, floor-length number with pretty floral embroidery.
She is the queen of rocking sparkles at awards shows, and this look happened to be one of our favorites of the night!
We also loved this nude-and-white bandage dress. It was the perfect pick for an awards show!
