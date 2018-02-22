Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Assures Fans They Are Better Than Ever Amid Rocky Marriage Rumors

Mike Fisher wants fans to know that he and Carrie Underwood are doing just fine!

In addition to tabloid reports, rumors began swirling that their marriage was on the rocks after the NHL star posted one of his "new favorite verses," a Bible passage from Psalm 139:23-24 via Instagram earlier this week.

"Search me, God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts," the verse read. "See if there is any offensive way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting."

Many of Fisher's followers speculated that it could be about his marriage to Underwood, including @beverly.ayers, who wrote, "Ty Captain!! Praying for you and Carrie. Ignore the media! Hold tight to each other. There are always bumps in the road. Keep focusing on Jesus! He will guide you thru!"

Fisher wrote back to the fan, assuring her (and all of his followers!) that there's no rough patches with Underwood.

"We've never been better," he explained. "Thanks."

Fisher, 37, and Underwood, 34, tied the knot in 2010. They share one child together, 2-year-old son Isaiah.

