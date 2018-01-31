Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Not Retiring From Hockey After All!

Looks like Carrie Underwood isn't done cheering on her husband, Mike Fisher!



The NHL announced on Wednesday that the 37-year-old athlete is ending his retirement and returning to play hockey for the Nashville Predators.



"SEE YOU AGAIN," the team tweeted, with a picture of Fisher on the ice, all decked out in white and yellow. "[He] will play for the #Preds this season."

According to additional tweets from the Predators, Fisher "intends to make a comeback and play once more" and "hopes to sign a contract around the Feb. 26 trade deadline."



However, he will only return for one season, nothing more. And, of course, he has Underwood's approval!

"Carrie asked me every day what I was going to do, and she was excited for me to come back," Fisher said during a press conference. "I had the blessing of the family, so felt good about that."

Fisher originally announced his retirement last August after 17 seasons with the league. At the time, Underwood supported his decision, sharing her thoughts via Instagram.

"Captain @mfisher1212 I sure am going to miss watching you play and cheering you on with the rest of Smashville, but I so look forward to seeing what God has in store for you in this next chapter of your life," she explained. "You've given your teammates and the game [your] all for so many years…you've worked so hard and made us all so proud! Isaiah and I love you so much and are so excited to be able to have you home a lot more. We can’t wait to cheer on the @predsnhl WITH you in the stands! #ThankYouSmashville #PredsFansForLife."

Despite the fact that Daddy's going back to work, family time between Fisher, Underwood and their 2-year-old son, Isaiah, doesn't seem to be affected. Earlier this month, the "Champion" singer shared an adorable video of her toddler enjoying "story time."

