Carson Daly Explains His Absence From 'Today,' Says His Dad's Health is 'In Peril'
Carson Daly is going through a heartbreaking time.
On Tuesday, the 44-year-old television personality replied to a fan on Twitter, who asked why he wasn't on the Today show. Daly shared that he's still grieving the sudden loss of his mother last month, and talked about his father's serious health issues.
"Short story, been a rough month for my fam. Mom passing. Dad’s health in peril. Just finished shooting NEXT season of Voice. Back Thursday," Daly wrote.
Daly's mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, died on Sept. 17 after suffering a heart attack in her Palm Desert, California, home. Daly returned to the Today show less than a month after Caruso's death, and said he was still in "shock" over the loss.
"I'm doing OK. I'm healing, still in shock, really rough loss," he said. "Nobody likes that phone to ring in the middle of the night to get that call."
"I've learned it's a process," he added of how he was coping. "I have great faith, great family, incredible friends."
In a statement about his mom's death, Daly said that her "spark will shine on for eternity."
“Kiki, as she was known to her grandchildren and many others, touched so many lives with her kindness, her giant spirit and her love of life," he said. "She will be terribly missed by her family and the world, but her spark will shine for eternity."