Carson Daly Explains His Absence From 'Today,' Says His Dad's Health is 'In Peril'

Daly's mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, died on Sept. 17 after suffering a heart attack in her Palm Desert, California, home. Daly returned to the Today show less than a month after Caruso's death, and said he was still in "shock" over the loss.

"I'm doing OK. I'm healing, still in shock, really rough loss," he said. "Nobody likes that phone to ring in the middle of the night to get that call."

"I've learned it's a process," he added of how he was coping. "I have great faith, great family, incredible friends."