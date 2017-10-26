Carson Daly Makes Emotional Return to 'Today,' Talks About the Death of His Stepdad

Carson Daly is coping with the recent death of his stepfather, Richard Caruso, just five weeks after his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, died of a sudden heart attack.

The 44-year-old television personality returned to the Today show on Thursday, where he honored Caruso's memory. Daly shared that Caruso had come into his life when his mother remarried when he was eight years old, after Daly's biological father died when he was five.

"It's been a crazy month, it's just been really, really hard," Daly acknowledged, before describing Caruso as a person. "He took us in. He's my role model, my mentor. He was an incredible guy. Old school. ... He led by example, not by words."

"Had a deep personal faith that I, later in life, would gravitate towards, just again, by example," he added. "Family first. We always had dinner in high school. He was like, 'Hey, I don't care what you do after, but we're all gonna have family dinner at 6 o'clock and then you can go to the movies.' That was dad."