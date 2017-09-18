Carson Daly Mourns the Sudden Death of His Mother Pattie Daly Caruso: ‘Her Spark Will Shine for Eternity’

On Monday morning, Daly released a statement about the passing of his beloved mom.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, wife, grandmother, Pattie Daly Caruso. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 17th, 2017,” he said in the statement. “Kiki, as she was known to her grandchildren and many others, touched so many lives with her kindness, her giant spirit and her love of life. She will be terribly missed by her family and the world, but her spark will shine for eternity."

Co-anchor Matt Lauer offered his sincere sympathies to Daly, saying, “Carson, we are so sorry, and our thoughts are with you and your family.”