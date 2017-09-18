Carson Daly Mourns the Sudden Death of His Mother Pattie Daly Caruso: ‘Her Spark Will Shine for Eternity’
Carson Daly has the love and support of his Today show family during a particularly difficult time. The 44-year-old TV personality lost his mother, Pattie, over the weekend at the age of 73. Her passing was particularly sudden as she suffered a heart attack in her Palm Desert, California, home.
On Monday morning, Daly released a statement about the passing of his beloved mom.
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, wife, grandmother, Pattie Daly Caruso. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 17th, 2017,” he said in the statement. “Kiki, as she was known to her grandchildren and many others, touched so many lives with her kindness, her giant spirit and her love of life. She will be terribly missed by her family and the world, but her spark will shine for eternity."
Co-anchor Matt Lauer offered his sincere sympathies to Daly, saying, “Carson, we are so sorry, and our thoughts are with you and your family.”
And Savannah Guthrie mirrored the sentiment, adding, “Absolutely, what a devoted and loving son Carson is, and Pattie was just a force.”
Daly isn't the first Today show cast member to lose a parent this month. Kathie Lee Gifford said goodbye to her mom, Joan Epstein, last week.
At the time, Gifford tweeted, "My precious mother, JOANNIE went home to JESUS & my DADDY this morning. We praise God for His promise of eternal life & we thank God for her."