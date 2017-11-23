Carson Daly Remembers Late Mother With Sweet Thanksgiving Day Post
Carson Daly is missing his late mother, Pattie Daly Caruso.
The Voice host took to Instagram on Thanksgiving Day to express how the holiday isn't the same without his beloved mom.
“Deeply missing the smell of mom’s Jimmy Dean sausage as I woke up this am. Luckily, she left the family recipes for us. #Happy Thanksgiving #TomTurkey,” Daly wrote alongside an image of a pre-cooked turkey and his mother’s recipes.
Daly’s mother died of a heart attack on Sept. 17. The 44-year-old TV personality has been vocal about losing his mother, sharing letters and special notes that Caruso left behind.
During his return to the Today show, Daly told his co-anchors that he was “doing OK.”
"I'm healing, still in shock, really rough loss," he said. "Nobody likes that phone to ring in the middle of the night to get that call.”
Last month, Daly suffered another loss when his stepdad, Richard Caruso, also died.
"Pops passed away today with absolute dignity & pride. The greatest man we ever knew. Our hero," Daly wrote alongside a photo of his stepfather. "He exemplified great faith, loyalty to family & hard work. He provided us all with so much. We’re grateful. His legacy lives on in all of us & anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him."
"He’s reunited with mom now. Our faith remains strong," he continued. "Thanks for your continued thoughts and prayers.”
