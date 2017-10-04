Carson Daly Shares Heartbreaking Letter From His Late Mother Following His Return to 'Today' Show
Carson Daly was still in a state of mourning when he returned to the Today show on Wednesday, less than a month after the death of his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso.
The 44-year-old TV personality joined co-anchors Hoda Kotb, Matt Lauer and Al Roker on the morning show and opened up about how he was doing following his family's loss.
"I'm doing OK. I'm healing, still in shock, really rough loss," he said. "Nobody likes that phone to ring in the middle of the night to get that call."
Daly also took to Instagram Wednesday morning to share a letter his mother wrote when she was battling breast cancer two decades ago. She ultimately died of a heart attack on Sept. 17. She was 73.
"My sister and I just discovered this 'goodbye' letter mom left in her desk drawer. It was written in the thick of her breast cancer battle. She clearly thought she might not make it. We never knew. This was 1998," he captioned a photo of the message. "She lived almost 20 years longer. She survived and thrived. Never give up. #PinkPowerTODAY #NationalBreastCancerAwarenessMonth"
MORE: Carson Daly Thanks Fans for 'Outpouring of Love' Following His Mom's Death
In the letter, Daly's mom writes: "Take good care of yourselves and each other. I'm so proud of you! Each of you have brought so much joy! Work closely with God, and be faithful to His word. Teach my grandchildren as you have been taught. Live each day and celebrate life -- it is God's greatest gift! You can feel my love even know -- know I am with you always, your Mommy."
While on Today, Daly went onto share how he was coping. "I've learned it's a process," he noted. "I have great faith, great family, incredible friends."
He then praised his colleagues at the Today show. "I really couldn't have gotten through this without my faith in God, my family -- and you are my family and my friends."
Daly then paid tribute to his mother, declaring, "She died at 73 but she lived the life passionately, twice as much. So, she really died at 146."
Savannah Guthrie was also able to pay her condolences remotely from Las Vegas, and her kind words nearly brought Daly to tears. "Carson, I wish I could wrap my arms around you, but I just want to say that I saw what an adoring son you were and are," she said. "I know Pattie knew every minute how you treasured her."
MORE: Carson Daly Mourns the Sudden Death of His Mother Pattie -- ‘Her Spark Will Shine for Eternity’
Daly responded, "You guys gave my mom the greatest gift ever by putting me on the Today show because she could watch me every single morning in her kitchen and I know that she did."
He added, "There's no place she'd rather have me be than right back here. ...I feel the love."
Daly also shared his sympathies for those that lost loved ones in the Las Vegas shooting on Sunday night. "My heart re-breaks for everyone in Las Vegas," he said. "It's an incredible pain, so my thoughts and prayers certainly go out to everybody in Vegas."
Seeing as his mom loved watching him on Today, here's a look back at one of Daly's more memorable moments on the morning show: