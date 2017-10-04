Carson Daly Shares Heartbreaking Letter From His Late Mother Following His Return to 'Today' Show

Carson Daly was still in a state of mourning when he returned to the Today show on Wednesday, less than a month after the death of his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso.

The 44-year-old TV personality joined co-anchors Hoda Kotb, Matt Lauer and Al Roker on the morning show and opened up about how he was doing following his family's loss.

"I'm doing OK. I'm healing, still in shock, really rough loss," he said. "Nobody likes that phone to ring in the middle of the night to get that call."