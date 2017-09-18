Carson Daly Thanks Fans for 'Outpouring of Love' Following Mom's Death: 'There Are No Words for the Loss'
Carson Daly is reaching out to thank his fans for their support following his mother's death over the weekend.
The Voice host took to Twitter on Monday, where he opened up about the pain of losing his mom, Pattie Daly Caruso, at the age of 73.
"There are no words for the loss of mom," Daly wrote. "Thank u for the incredible outpouring of love. It helps. Please hug the ones you love most tonight."
The 44-year-old TV personality's mother died Sunday after suffering a heart attack at her home in Palm Desert, California. Daly Caruso was an accomplished TV personality as well, having hosted Valley Views -- the popular Coachella Valley TV show -- for over 25 years.
NEWS: Carson Daly's Mom, Pattie Daly Caruso, Dies at 73
On Monday morning, Daly released a statement about his mother, paying tribute to her life and legacy.
"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, wife, grandmother, Pattie Daly Caruso. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 17th, 2017," he said in the statement.
PHOTOS: Stars We've Lost in 2017
"Kiki, as she was known to her grandchildren and many others, touched so many lives with her kindness, her giant spirit and her love of life," he added. "She will be terribly missed by her family and the world, but her spark will shine for eternity."
Daly Caruso is survived by her husband, Richard Caruso, two children and five grandchildren.