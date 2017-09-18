Carson Daly Thanks Fans for 'Outpouring of Love' Following Mom's Death: 'There Are No Words for the Loss'

Carson Daly is reaching out to thank his fans for their support following his mother's death over the weekend.

The Voice host took to Twitter on Monday, where he opened up about the pain of losing his mom, Pattie Daly Caruso, at the age of 73.

"There are no words for the loss of mom," Daly wrote. "Thank u for the incredible outpouring of love. It helps. Please hug the ones you love most tonight."