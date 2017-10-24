Carson Daly's Stepfather Dies a Month After His Mother: 'He's Reunited With Mom Now'

Rest in peace, Richard Caruso.

Carson Daly took to Instagram on Tuesday to mourn the death of his stepfather, just one month after his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, died.

"Pops passed away today with absolute dignity & pride. The greatest man we ever knew. Our hero," Daly wrote alongside a photo of his father. "He exemplified great faith, loyalty to family & hard work. He provided us all with so much. We’re grateful. His legacy lives on in all of us & anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him."

"He’s reunited with mom now. Our faith remains strong," he continued. "Thanks for your continued thoughts and prayers."