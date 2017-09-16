Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix Are Officially Divorced
Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix are officially divorced.
More than a year since the couple announced their separation, a judge has finalized their divorce, according to court documents obtained by ET.
Both Affleck, 42, and Phoenix entered into a written agreement regarding the division of their property and any spousal and child support. The docs also state that the Manchester By the Sea star agrees to pay child support for their two sons, Indiana, 13, and Atticus, 9, and also gives up his right to receive spousal support.
In the initial divorce documents, both asked for joint physical and legal custody of their children.
In August of this year, ET also learned that the exes had reached a divorce settlement and that Affleck would be paying spousal support to Phoenix.
The former couple wed in 2006, separated in Nov. 2015 after 10 years of marriage and 16 years together. They publicly announced their split in March 2016, with Affleck's rep confirming to ET at the time that he and Phoenix had parted ways, stating, "Casey and Summer have amicably separated. They remain very close friends."
Phoenix then filed for divorce in July 2017.
