Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix are officially divorced.

More than a year since the couple announced their separation, a judge has finalized their divorce, according to court documents obtained by ET.

Both Affleck, 42, and Phoenix entered into a written agreement regarding the division of their property and any spousal and child support. The docs also state that the Manchester By the Sea star agrees to pay child support for their two sons, Indiana, 13, and Atticus, 9, and also gives up his right to receive spousal support.

In the initial divorce documents, both asked for joint physical and legal custody of their children.