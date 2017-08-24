Casey Wilson and Husband David Caspe Welcome Baby No. 2!

Casey Wilson is a new mom!

The announcement that the actress and her husband, TV writer and producer David Caspe, welcomed their second child, son Henry Caspe, was made by Wilson's Bitch Sesh podcast co-host, Danielle Schneider, on Thursday's episode.

"Our dear friend Casey Rose Wilson… has given birth to a little baby boy while we were recording the podcast," Schneider said. "You guys, this is so exciting!"