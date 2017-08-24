Casey Wilson and Husband David Caspe Welcome Baby No. 2!
Casey Wilson is a new mom!
The announcement that the actress and her husband, TV writer and producer David Caspe, welcomed their second child, son Henry Caspe, was made by Wilson's Bitch Sesh podcast co-host, Danielle Schneider, on Thursday's episode.
"Our dear friend Casey Rose Wilson… has given birth to a little baby boy while we were recording the podcast," Schneider said. "You guys, this is so exciting!"
The Happy Endings actress' father, Paul Wilson, joined Schneider and revealed that Wilson given birth a month ahead of her due date, but that baby Henry was doing "perfectly fine."
The new grandfather also recounted a funny story about Wilson's hospital room priorities, sharing, "Casey was [in labor] and they go, 'OK, push three times and this baby's coming out!' And she goes, 'Wait! Bring me my makeup bag!' So, she put some makeup on so she would be ready."
Wilson first announced that she and Caspe were expecting their second child back in March during an episode of her podcast.
"I'm so excited," Wilson told Schneider. "I was feeling so sick for about a month but now I’m feeling great."
Wilson and Caspe are also parents to a 2-year-old son, Max Red.
The cute couple first met in 2011 when the actress auditioned for her role on Happy Endings, which Caspe created. They got engaged in September 2013, and exchanged vows at a wedding ceremony on Ojai, California in May 2014.
Congrats to the happy couple on their new bundle of joy!