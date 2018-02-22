Cat Cora Tries on a Timeless Wedding Dress on 'Say Yes to the Dress,' But Is It the One? (Exclusive)

Cat Cora is getting ready to walk down the aisle.

The Food Network star is the latest bride-to-be appearing on TLC's Say Yes to the Dress, as she prepares for her big wedding day to her fiancee, producer Nicole Ehrlich.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek from Saturday's episode, the 50-year-old professional chef tries on a gorgeous fitted wedding dress with a strapless sweetheart top, a touch of sparkle and a flowing mermaid train. "I think it's beautiful!" Cora exclaims as she steps up to the mirror.

It's clearly a winner in Cora's book and her friends approve (they throw around words like "vibrant," "statuesque" and "confident"), but will Ehrlich's pals agree?

While Cora and her friends bask in the glow of their wedding dress discovery, the other side of the wedding party has... some less-than-stellar thoughts on the dress. Let's just say, they're not fans.

"All of my friends, all of Team Cat loved it, but Team Nicole hated it -- all three of them hated it," Cora says of Ehrlich's besties. "Until I try another dress on, this is still a contender." Will Cora say yes to the dress? Watch the exclusive clip above.

Say Yes to the Dress airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

