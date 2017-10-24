Cate Blanchett Goes Bold, Cindy Crawford Sparkles And More Looks From InStyle Awards: Pics!
Sparkles, slits, and even some Andy Warhol! The InStyle Awards didn’t disappoint on Monday night. Stars like Cate Blanchett, Cindy Crawford, Kate Bosworth, Elle Fanning, Zendaya, Kelly Rowland, Demi Lovato, Faith Hill, Selena Gomez and more upped their style game for the glamorous affair.
Here are some of our favorite looks:
Cate Blanchett
The 48-year-old Oscar winner was honored with the Style Icon of the Year Award, accepting the honor in a bold red and black Givenchy stripped number.
Zendaya and Elle Fanning
The two young stars certainly went fashion forward. Zendaya, 21, wore a layered Schiaparelli dress and Fanning, 19, sported a Versace dress with Marilyn Monroe’s face from the iconic Andy Warhol painting printed all over it. The Beguiled star wore her blonde locks in a chic lob with bangs. Both ladies took home big awards with Zendaya receiving the Style Star Award and Fanning receiving the Breakthrough Style Star prize.
Kate Bosworth
The 34-year-old actress was blinding in her shimmery gold Alexander Vauthier gown with a giant blue flower. She shared a video of the look to Instagram, writing, “… aaaaaand we are IN STYLE.”
Kelly Rowland
The former Destiny’s Child star, 36, had no problem kicking up her heels (or in this case her thigh-high red stiletto boots) on the red carpet. She wore a lacy white mini-dress with sheer paneling and presented Demi Lovato with an award later in the evening.
Faith Hill
The country crooner, 50, wowed in white in a racy dress with a plunging neckline.
Cindy Crawford
The 51-year-old supermodel shared some of her sparkle with fans on Instagram, posting a video of her dazzling catwalk in her Versace gown.
Demi Lovato
The 25-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer picked up the Advocate Award while rocking a lilac Alice + Olivia gown.
Selena Gomez
The 25-year-old “Fetish” singer went sexy in a black Jacquemus mini-dress. She later posed with her childhood pal, Lovato, at the event.
