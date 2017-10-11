Cate Blanchett, Mark Ruffalo Slam Harvey Weinstein at ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Premiere: ‘It’s a Sickness’ (Exclusive)

Thor: Ragnarok co-stars Cate Blanchett and Mark Ruffalo weren’t afraid to speak out on Tuesday night at the premiere of their new Marvel film. The A-list actors previously released a statement and took to social media respectively to slam the alleged actions of famed Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein as multiple women have come forward accusing him of sexual harassment and assault.

At the Los Angeles premiere, the pair once again got vocal when talking with ET’s Kevin Frazier about the allegations.

“Any male who's in a position of authority or power, you know, whether he be a film producer or the President of the United States who thinks it’s his prerogative to sexually intimidate or abuse women that they come into contact with, whether in the workplace or otherwise, they need to be held to account,” the 48-year-old actress told ET.