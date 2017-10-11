Cate Blanchett, Mark Ruffalo Slam Harvey Weinstein at ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Premiere: ‘It’s a Sickness’ (Exclusive)
Thor: Ragnarok co-stars Cate Blanchett and Mark Ruffalo weren’t afraid to speak out on Tuesday night at the premiere of their new Marvel film. The A-list actors previously released a statement and took to social media respectively to slam the alleged actions of famed Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein as multiple women have come forward accusing him of sexual harassment and assault.
At the Los Angeles premiere, the pair once again got vocal when talking with ET’s Kevin Frazier about the allegations.
“Any male who's in a position of authority or power, you know, whether he be a film producer or the President of the United States who thinks it’s his prerogative to sexually intimidate or abuse women that they come into contact with, whether in the workplace or otherwise, they need to be held to account,” the 48-year-old actress told ET.
Blanchett worked with the 65-year-old producer on several films including 2015’s Carol and 2004’s The Aviator, which earned her an Oscar.
Ruffalo, 49, who walked the red carpet with his wife Sunrise Coigney, also responded to the news, saying, “I hope Harvey gets the help that he needs. This is -- it’s a sickness.”
He also made a plea to other powerful men in similar positions, saying, “Just stop it! It’s horrible. And actors are vulnerable. We want to please people, and we want to break into this business. We all know how hard it is, so we're easy to take advantage of. And so you know I hope that this is the beginning of the end of this stuff. I hope the next time a producer or someone in power thinks they’re gonna, you know, be abusive, they think twice.”
A source previously told ET that Weinstein is entering a treatment facility to battle his sex addiction following the New York Times expose and the news that his wife, Georgina Chapman, was leaving him.
In a previous statement to ET, Weinstein's lawyer, Charles J. Harder, called the New York Times report "saturated with false and defamatory statements." He also said Weinstein and his team are planning to file a lawsuit, with any proceeds being donated to women's organizations.
