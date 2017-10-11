Cate Blanchett Says She 'Got Fit for the First Time' While Training for 'Thor: Ragnarok' Role (Exclusive)

Cate Blanchett experienced a first while gearing up for her villainous role as Hela in Thor: Ragnarok.

On Tuesday night, ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with the 48-year-old actress -- who was wearing a show-stopping gold Gucci dress -- at the Hollywood premiere of the highly anticipated sequel. Blanchett revealed that over the course of her decades-long movie career, she's never had to get in fighting shape like she did for this film.

"I sort of became fit," she said of training for the role. "I got fit for the first time in my life."