Cate Blanchett Weighs in on Celebrity Style Doppelganger Harry Styles
Cate Blanchett has a very famous style twin!
The 48-year-old actress dropped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Monday, where the host showed Blanchett pictures of her rocking similar outfits to singer Harry Styles on multiple occasions.
"Who wore it better?" Blanchett joked. "Who's sitting here now? If Harry comes in next week, you can change your mind, but for now [it's me.]"
"This is so random," she also commented on their matching styles.
Referring to her own outfit, Blanchett later noted, "He would look great in nude and red."
To which DeGeneres cracked, "He would look great nude."
The Thor: Ragnarok actress also talked about her home life with husband Andrew Upton and their four kids -- Ignatius, Dashiell, Roman and Edith.
"We've moved to the country, so we got pigs and chickens and dogs and cats," she shared. "Our cat was raised by our Labrador, so it actually goes for a walk. Like, it walks the kids to school. It's really sweet."
ET spoke to Blanchett last week at the Hollywood premiere of Thor: Ragnarok, where she said she got fit "for the first time" in her life to play her villainous role as Hela.
"It doesn't sound like a lot but for 20 minutes a day -- which it sounds like nothing -- but I was exhausted before I even got on set," she recalled. "It was an extraordinary opportunity to, you know, finally get fit."
