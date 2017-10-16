Cate Blanchett Weighs in on Celebrity Style Doppelganger Harry Styles

Cate Blanchett has a very famous style twin!

The 48-year-old actress dropped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Monday, where the host showed Blanchett pictures of her rocking similar outfits to singer Harry Styles on multiple occasions.

"Who wore it better?" Blanchett joked. "Who's sitting here now? If Harry comes in next week, you can change your mind, but for now [it's me.]"

"This is so random," she also commented on their matching styles.