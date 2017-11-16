Catherine Lowe Reveals Second Pregnancy With Husband Sean Was a 'Surprise' (Exclusive)

"He just looked sexy!"

That's the adorable reason Catherine Lowe gave as to why she and husband Sean are expecting again!

ET's Lauren Zima exclusively spoke with the Bachelor alum at Fit180 gym in Dallas, Texas, where she opened up about her body transformation after her first pregnancy (with son Samuel) -- and getting pregnant with baby No. 2.

"I mean, I looked really good right before Samuel was born, and we were both looking good, so, you know, what happens, happens," she confessed, revealing that Samuel was unplanned. "There was no planning involved [for our second child], so [that's] probably exactly what had happened."

"It's probably good that it was a surprise, because I probably would have been like, 'I don't know, my body looks so good,'" added Catherine, who has totally transformed her physique with the help of her trainer, Julie Hoang, after welcoming son Samuel in July 2016. Our exclusive interview with Lowe and Hoang airs Monday night on ET, where they'll explain how Catherine lost more than 50 pounds by exercising just twice a week.