Catherine Lowe Reveals She's Lost 50 Pounds Since Giving Birth: How She Did It (Exclusive)

While Lowe previously enjoyed couple workouts with Sean, she admitted she felt exercise wasn’t as important after she got pregnant. Hoang, who is a parent herself and has a passion for helping moms maintain fit pregnancies, reached out to Lowe and helped her change her perspective. Hoang believes pacing out weight loss after giving birth is key to help the body, especially skin that's been stretched, bounce back properly.

“Sean and I worked out together -- he's a personal trainer and we did really well together, but I just got off the wagon,” Lowe said. “Especially when you're pregnant, I'm like, ‘Who needs to work out?’ [Julie] explained to me [how] you need endurance for what this takes, you need to be able to run around with your baby and how there's so many different ways to look at working out besides looking good.”

As she looks ahead to baby number two, Lowe is a lot more conscious of her diet than with her first pregnancy. She wants to healthily work out through this pregnancy, so she doesn't have as much weight to lose after giving birth to baby No. 2.

For pregnant women and new moms, Hoang has three key tips: "Hydration ... if you're breastfeeding, water is even more important. Eat every three to four hours, you're going to need energy because you're not going to be sleeping, and ... posture exercises. [That will help] hold your chest up."

Hoang's tips for women, pregnant or not, include working with a trainer at least once a week, if possible. "Have a professional or go somewhere where you can be accountable and make every minute count," she said. "Do more of a balanced diet during the week, meaning maybe two to three cheat meals, and then the rest [of the time] you're pretty clean. And track your food ... [Catherine] loves pizza!"

“The first time I was working out with her I was focusing on trying to get my endurance up, but I was also allowing myself to have a lot of bad food, so I gained 60 pounds through just eating horrible food,” added Lowe, who notes Hoang has become a close friend and confidante through their time spent together. “Obviously I was [working out] to look good and feel good, and it just feels great to know that I can do that without killing myself, without neglecting Samuel or my work. It's a very good balance and that's why I love what Julie's done for me is because I want a balance in my life and she's provided that for me."

Hoang says now that Lowe has more muscle, her metabolism is more active and she can enjoy cheat meals more. "You've got to teach your body what to do and get yourself in balance before you bring on another human being to take care of," Hoang said. "If you're in balance, you feel good about yourself and you feel strong ... you can handle life."

