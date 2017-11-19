Catherine Zeta-Jones Celebrates 17-Year Anniversary to Michael Douglas With Throwback Wedding Pic

Happy anniversary Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas!

On Saturday, Zeta-Jones Instagrammed a sweet message to Douglas, in honor of their 17-year wedding anniversary. The 48-year-old actress also shared a pic from their glamorous 2000 nuptials at the Plaza Hotel in New York.

"17 years ago today, I said ‘I do’ to my best friend and father of our two and a half month old son," Zeta-Jones wrote. "Thought it could never get better than that day, but it did. Happy anniversary darling, Michael. With you, in my life, and Dylan and Carys, every day could be a twelve hour fantastic party at the Plaza in New York. Love you. #love #lovestrong.