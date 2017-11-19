Catherine Zeta-Jones Celebrates 17-Year Anniversary to Michael Douglas With Throwback Wedding Pic
Happy anniversary Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas!
On Saturday, Zeta-Jones Instagrammed a sweet message to Douglas, in honor of their 17-year wedding anniversary. The 48-year-old actress also shared a pic from their glamorous 2000 nuptials at the Plaza Hotel in New York.
"17 years ago today, I said ‘I do’ to my best friend and father of our two and a half month old son," Zeta-Jones wrote. "Thought it could never get better than that day, but it did. Happy anniversary darling, Michael. With you, in my life, and Dylan and Carys, every day could be a twelve hour fantastic party at the Plaza in New York. Love you. #love #lovestrong.
Zeta-Jones and Douglas, 73, share two kids together -- 17-year-old son Dylan and 14-year-old daughter Carys. Although they briefly separated in 2013, it appears their tough days are behind them. In an exclusive interview with ET last January, Douglas shared that the highlight of his life in the entertainment industry was when he was introduced to Zeta-Jones.
"Right now, it would probably be the Deauville Film Festival in 1999 when I met Catherine," he gushed. "That was the best memory I got."
