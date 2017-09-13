Catherine Zeta-Jones Takes Lookalike Daughter Carys to NYFW -- See the Stylish Pics!
Catherine Zeta-Jones is making sure her daughter learns style from an early age.
The 47-year-old actress took her daughter, Carys, to the Michael Kors Collection show at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday.
Zeta-Jones and Carys were the most stylish mother-daughter pair at the show, as Carys rocked a black off-the-shoulder top and yellow skirt. Her mom, meanwhile, sported a sexy black dress.
Carys, 14, got in plenty of face time with the show's A-list crowd, as she and Zeta-Jones were seated next to Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts in the front row.
Once the show was over, the mother-daughter duo headed backstage to meet Kors.
"Thank you <3 @michaelkors," Carys later wrote on Instagram, alongside photos from her fashionable outing.
While Wednesday was mother-daughter day for Zeta-Jones, the actress and her husband, Michael Douglas, celebrated their son, Dylan's, 17th birthday last month. See more in the video below.