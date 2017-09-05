Celebrities and Business Leaders Speak Out Against President Trump's 'Cruel and Misguided' DACA Decision

Following President Donald Trump's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program -- and Attorney General Jeff Sessions' announcement that the policy would be "rescinded" in six months -- many stars and public figures are speaking out against the move.

As protests mount around the nation, some celebrities are suggesting ways for people to help the more than 800,000 people who will be negatively impacted by the decision -- including Cher, who had a very direct approach to providing assistance.

"Those Who Can Must Take a DREAMER In2 Their Home & Protect Them," the 71-year-old music superstar tweeted on Tuesday. "I’m Ready 2 Do This & [pray] Others in MY BUSINESS WILL DO THE SAME."