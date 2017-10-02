Celebrities Speak Out About Gun Control After Fatal Shooting in Las Vegas

"GUN CONTROL NOW. ENOUGH ALREADY," Billy Eichner declared on Twitter after a gunman opened fire at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night, killing over 50 people and injuring hundreds more.

Since news broke of the horrific incident that took place at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival while Jason Aldean was performing, a number of celebrities have taken to social media to not only offer their condolences to the victims of the attack, but to also speak out about instilling stricter gun control laws in America.

In addition to Eichner, Lady Gaga, Julianne Moore and Emmy Rossum were among the celebrities to post passionate, take-charge messages following the shooting. The hashtag #guncontrol has also started trending on Twitter.