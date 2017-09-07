'Celebrity Big Brother' Is Coming to the U.S. -- Watch the Exciting Announcement!

ET spoke with Chen back in 2015 about a potential celebrity edition, where she revealed that they once had Paris Hilton booked for an early U.S. version that ultimately didn't make it to air.

"It was so early on we had confirmed Paris Hilton, and one executive said, 'Who's Paris Hilton?' That's how early it was, OK?" Chen revealed at the time. "Then, we realized at some point -- seasons in -- if we do that, are we jumping the shark? We don't need to get celebrities into this house, because you're probably not going to get the dream team. Let's keep it with people -- real people, if you will. They're fascinating to watch, because they're going to be more genuine."

Chen also shared at the time that viewers would probably never see an American version of Celebrity Big Brother, as an early attempt was shot down. But times have changed!

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays on CBS.