'Celebrity Big Brother': Omarosa Shares 'Most Surreal Moment' From Flying on Air Force One

Omarosa Manigault is sharing more insights from her experiences in the White House.

The reality star and former political aide for President Donald Trump reflected on what it was like to fly on Air Force One while sitting down with her fellow Celebrity Big Brother castmates Ross Mathews, Marissa Jaret Winokur and James Maslow during Wednesday's episode.

"When you fly, they shut down all air traffic," Omarosa told her housemates. "All I spent my time doing on Air Force One was calling people to freak them out."

However, the rides didn't always come cheap. According to the former Apprentice star, everyone who flies Air Force One still had to pay for their own food, which rarely made for inexpensive meals.

"There's no free ride in the government," she explained. "I got a bill and it was $23, and I was like, 'I didn't even eat anything!'"

As Omarosa found out after calling a military aid about the bill, if you even consume in-flight snacks on Air Force One, you get charged a flat fee.

The 44-year-old reality star said that one of her most memorable experiences working for Trump came when they flew out to her hometown of Youngstown, Ohio, for a political rally.

"What little girl grows up in the projects of Youngstown, [then] gets to fly back with the President of the United States on Air Force One and rides down the very streets she grew up in, in a motorcade with the president?" she recalled. "That was one of the most surreal moments."

The group of housemates also discussed the recent speculation that Oprah Winfrey is considering running for president in 2020.

James said he doesn't think the media mogul would run because she's "too rich and happy," but Omarosa disagreed.

"There's no power like the presidency," the reality star explained.

This isn't the first time Omarosa has opened up about her first-hand knowledge of the inner workings of Trump's presidency, but her previous comments were remarkably less positive. During the first week in the house, Omarosa tearfully addressed the backlash she's received for her perceived friendship with Trump and shared some chilling claims about the president's future agenda.



