Celebs and Sports Legends Turn Out to Support the Los Angeles Dodgers in First Game of the World Series

It's been 29 years since the Dodgers made it to the World Series, and some of Los Angeles' biggest stars turned out to cheer on their home team for the first game of the series against the Houston Astros.

From Hollywood superstars to sports icons, A-listers came out in force to Dodger Stadium on Tuesday to spark some team spirit -- including former Dodger announcer and beloved L.A. legend Vin Scully, who retired last year after 67 years of calling Dodger games.