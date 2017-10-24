Celebs and Sports Legends Turn Out to Support the Los Angeles Dodgers in First Game of the World Series
It's been 29 years since the Dodgers made it to the World Series, and some of Los Angeles' biggest stars turned out to cheer on their home team for the first game of the series against the Houston Astros.
From Hollywood superstars to sports icons, A-listers came out in force to Dodger Stadium on Tuesday to spark some team spirit -- including former Dodger announcer and beloved L.A. legend Vin Scully, who retired last year after 67 years of calling Dodger games.
Some stars took on the duty of rousing the crowd with a lot of enthusiasm (and a huge blue L.A. flag), including Rob Lowe, comedian George Lopez and Community alum Ken Jeong.
The trio took turns running among the crowd flying the massive Dodgers flag high and proud.
Even Larry King came out to the game, where he sat right behind home plate alongside former Entertainment Tonight host Mary Hart, who has been rooting the Dodgers on throughout their successful post-season run.
Hart, in fact, has been a Dodgers superfan for years and was honored with a very special ceremony and one-of-a-kind jersey when she retired from ET after 29 years back in 2011.
Lady Gaga was also spotted in a clubhouse box, and was featured on the Dodger Stadium Jumbotron.
With temperatures reaching over 100 degrees around the stadium, however, it was Arrested Development alum Jason Bateman who asked the more pertinent question about game one.
"Excited to go to Dodger Stadium tonight. But, how fast do you think we could get a roof and A/C hooked up? @Dodgers #WorldSeries," he tweeted.
The Dodgers won the first game of the series, beating the Astros 3-1. They will face off for Game 2, once again at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday.